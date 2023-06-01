On May 22, the bullets hit Jorge López Santíz and, with him, the heart of Zapatismo. It was the culmination of a paramilitary attack against the Moisés Gandhi community, part of the Lucio Cabañas autonomous municipality. Territory of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN). The aggression seems to have functioned as a reagent, one of the many drops that can fill the glass of violence that has threatened to overflow for some time in Chiapas.

Zapatismo, so reluctant for years to public pronouncements, has said enough. Not through, as usual, the communiqués of Subcomandante Galeano — whom the world knew on January 1, 1994 under the name of Subcomandante Marcos, the iconic hooded face that has symbolized the EZLN ever since. This time he has done so protected and padded by a wall of more than 800 international organizations and more than 1,000 personalities from the world of culture, the arts and politics, who have called for a day of international protest on June 8. In Mexico, it will consist of a demonstration between the Angel of Independence and the capital’s Zócalo, among other “dislocated actions”.

Among the signatories of the statement in defense of the armed guerrillas of Chiapas, against the paramilitaries that harass them and the impunity for the attacks that the state and federal government governs, are the American intellectual Noam Chomsky; the candidate for the 2018 federal elections María de Jesús Patricio Martínez, Marichuy; the actors Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal or Daniel Giménez Cacho; director Alfonso Cuarón; the writers Guadalupe Nettel, Gabriela Jáuregui and an endless list of names of weight in the national and global public conversation.

Actor Daniel Giménez Cacho (center) and others speak on behalf of the Zapatista movement, this Wednesday in Mexico City. Jose Mendez (EFE)

“Chiapas, on the brink of civil war”

López Santíz is seriously injured. Also Chiapas. The attack on May 22, specifically, was the work of the Ocosingo Regional Coffee Growers Organization (Orcao), a paramilitary group that has threatened the Zapatista autonomous communities for years. But it has only been the latest chapter in an armed conflict with deep historical roots. “Chiapas is on the brink of civil war, with paramilitaries and hitmen from the various cartels that are fighting for the plaza and self-defense groups, with the active or passive complicity of the governments of Rutilio Escandón Cadenas. [gobernador de Chiapas] and [el presidente de la República] Andrés Manuel López Obrador. denounces a statement made public this Wednesday. The claim is not new: the guerrillas already warned of the same thing in September 2021, when two of their militants were kidnapped.

The southern Mexican state is a tangle of “notable interactions between organized crime, armed groups and evident links with governments and companies,” accused an extensive and documented report by the Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center (Frayba), published this same may. It already included all the problems that the Zapatistas and their affinity groups have come to denounce this week: forced displacements, arbitrary detentions, torture, attacks on human rights defenders and journalists, all within a framework of militarization, state and parastatal counterinsurgency against the EZLN —there are 147 military camps close to their communities— and the peasant and indigenous movements that orbit around them.

The Orcao attack, the statement in defense of the EZLN points out, responds to a dynamic of dispossession of Zapatista lands and other indigenous communities in light of government projects. Specifically, they point to Sembrando Vida, an initiative by López Obrador that provides economic funds in exchange for certain types of crops, such as fruit trees or timber. “Programs like Sembrando Vida and other similar ones foster confrontation between communities historically deprived of their lands and their rights, since they are used as mechanisms of political control and currency for organizations like Orcao to access supposed benefits that these programs provide, at the cost of the theft of the Zapatista autonomous recovered lands”, reads the letter.

Zapatistas at a community meeting in January 2014. Giles ClarkeGetty Images

War against native peoples

The complaint was staged this Wednesday in Mexico City, in a press conference in which the actor Daniel Giménez Cacho, protagonist of Bard (2022), the latest film by Alejandro González Iñárritu, has been in charge of giving voice to the Zapatista demands: “The Zapatista Army of National Liberation, which has maintained peace and has developed its autonomous project in its territories and has tried to to avoid a violent clash with paramilitaries and other forces of the Mexican State, he is constantly harassed, attacked and provoked. Since the end of the 20th century, and until now, the EZLN has opted for the political struggle along civil and peaceful paths, despite the fact that their communities are attacked with bullets, their crops set on fire and their cattle poisoned. Despite the fact that instead of investing their work in the war, they have done so in building hospitals, schools, and autonomous governments that have benefited Zapatistas and non-Zapatistas, governments from Carlos Salinas to López Obrador have tried to isolate, delegitimize, and exterminate them. ”.

“This war is against the native peoples of this country,” Carlos González García, of the National Indigenous Congress (CNI), has expanded the focus. “What is happening in Chiapas in a scandalous way in the region where the Zapatista communities are located is part of a whole policy and a whole reality that our country has been experiencing for years. There is an increasing militarization since 2018 [el año en que llegó al poder López Obrador] like it had never happened before.”

The activist has argued that programs such as Sembrando Vida are used as a control tool in regions where the “Federal Government promotes strategic megaprojects, such is the case of the Mayan Train or the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.” The same demand was put forward at the beginning of May in a Zapatista community in San Cristóbal de las Casas, during the El Sur Resiste meeting, an international caravan that brought together more than 700 militants against the Administration’s megaprojects.

The situation in Chiapas, warn all the experts, is tense, worrying and hangs by a thread. That’s how I summed it up an opinion column the day, a newspaper close to the Government and little suspected of acting as a speaker for Zapatismo, a movement from which he distanced himself years ago: “It is not an exaggeration. The Chiapas powder keg can explode at any moment.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country