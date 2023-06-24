A political eternity ago, in the past imperfect bipartisanship, a book entitled Don’t think about an elephant. It had not been written by a political scientist, but by a linguist and cognitive scientist from New Jersey, George Lakoff, whom the then Socialist leader, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, signed as an adviser before the 2008 elections. The elephant is the symbol of the Republican party , the American right, and with the metaphor, Lakoff tried to teach the Democrats, the left of his country, not to be dragged by the “mental framework” imposed by his rivals, what has been popularized here as “the story” . When the polls indicate that the one on the right is winning, the former president multiplies in the media with a double purpose: to harangue the troops after the defeat of 28-M and to “puncture the bubble of anti-Sanchism”, that is, to shoot the elephant to remove it from the plane. He thinks it’s working. He says that he has received many congratulations this week, among others, that of Pedro Sánchez.

The socialist leader was not his favorite. Zapatero opted for Susana Díaz in the 2017 primaries. But he has long been at the head of the pro-Sánchez demonstration and today he defends it with more enthusiasm than some of his ministers. He actively participated in the electoral campaign of 28-M and will turn to the general elections on July 23.

“It is the first time in Spain and perhaps in the world,” he points out, “that in a pre-electoral campaign for the president, the candidates… they are not asked about the economy or employment.” “Citizens have to have a certain mischief, to see that there is something strange there,” she adds, referring to how the government’s relationship with EH-Bildu (five deputies) has monopolized the debate. “I have no problem talking about Bildu. I think it is a great achievement for Spain that it is participating in the institutions. Their voters can verify that this democracy does not exclude them and will not exclude them if they respect the laws”. “But when the right focuses on demonizing Sánchez,” he adds, “it is because he has no other arguments, nor the courage to present an alternative. There are 1.4 million more jobs than when he arrived, the minimum wage has been raised, the minimum pensions, the rights of domestic workers have been equalized, the contribution of caregivers has been recovered… That is the service sheet of the PSOE”.

Sixteen years after the massive demonstrations against his government due to the negotiations with ETA, Zapatero claims that the band “surrendered” under his government, without, “as was said in the eighties or nineties”, they had to be given something in return , and dismisses the statements of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as “unfortunate” assuring that she is still alive: “They indicate that irresponsibility has no limits. ETA means violence, terror, murders and that ended 12 years ago thanks to the efforts of all democracy”.

On Guerra: “Loyalty demands a certain humility. You have to assume, when you are no longer around, that others can do the same or better task”

Anti-Sanchism sounds familiar to you. Zapatero says that the right used the same tactics against him, although he believes that now it does so in a more stark way. “There has not been a president who with a better performance has been treated in such a disqualifying way. When I hear that about ‘Sánchez or Spain’ I think: ‘How poor!’, ‘How sad!’. Are those of us who support Sánchez not Spain?

Former President Zapatero poses last Wednesday at the Pablo Iglesias Foundation. samuel sanchez

Asked about the mistakes that the coalition government has made, he resorts to a universal classic of politics: we have not been able to explain ourselves. “They should have spent more time explaining, but this president had to confine the country during a pandemic, guarantee supplies, peace of mind, then recover the economy… the last thing that worries you in a situation like this is if your image it is good or bad. They have spent more time governing than defending themselves. But that is what the electoral campaign is for now, to puncture, with arguments, the bubble of anti-Sanchism.

Changing your mind is not lying! González did it with NATO. Aznar went from ‘Pujol, dwarf, speaks Spanish’ to ‘I speak Catalan in private’. Rajoy was going to lower all taxes and raised them all

Zapatero also defends Sánchez’s changes in position on key issues, such as pardons for the pro-independence process, which the right has exploited in electoral videos. “Changing your mind is not lying! When you are president, you change depending on the circumstances. Felipe González changed with NATO and it was a good change. José María Aznar let’s not say: from ‘Pujol, dwarf, speaks Spanish’ to ‘I speak Catalan in private’. Of course, when the right negotiated with the nationalists it was for the good of Spain and when the PSOE dialogues with the nationalists, it is to break it. We are not going to accept that double yardstick, that hypocrisy and falsehood. I promised that there would be no cuts and I had to make them. Mariano Rajoy said that he was going to lower taxes and raised them all. Did he lie? I would say not. He had that intention, but the economy evolved as it did and he had to raise them. This campaign is about that: whether the objective facts are going to prevail over the traps. And I think there is time to explain, for the comeback”.

Alfonso Guerra and internal criticism

Anti-Sanchism is not only outside. Asked about internal criticism, the manifestos against Sánchez de Alfonso Guerra, González’s criticism of the Democratic Memory Law – “It doesn’t sound good to me,” he said -, or the expulsion of Joaquín Leguina from the party after supporting Ayuso, Zapatero responded : “When I started to be a member of the PSOE, at the age of 18, in the houses of the town, I learned from the veterans, many came from the fight against the dictatorship. They taught me that the essential idea of ​​the party is that today your colleagues support you and tomorrow you support them. That is why we have 144 years of history. Loyalty is a great value and requires a certain humility: to be loyal you have to assume, when you are no longer there, that others can do the same or better task. I would like all my colleagues to support us, as we have always supported them, unconditionally. I think so, that it is required. I would like to see them in this campaign, with more or less enthusiasm, but supporting. I know very well that everything I have been in my public life has been for the PSOE, not for calling me José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. That is a moral debt that you contract”.

The PSOE abstained with Rajoy. It was painful, it caused us some tears. Then, when Sánchez won, the PP did not abstain and the elections had to be repeated. What credibility can they have now?

He downplays the division in the feminist movement that some laws of the coalition government have caused: “From feminism, what I have done is learn, above all, to be a better person. I believe that this debate that has taken place is circumstantial, it does not affect the great principles and it is going to be demonstrated”. At the same time, she assures: “What worries me the most now is the resurgence of machismo. We are going to work hard so that this country, which was sexist and therefore miserable, does not become so again. I have thought a lot about why the extreme right has chosen women’s rights and gender equality as the great issue to raise its political project. If there is something that has been in all nations and political regimes, it has been discrimination against women. And the bottom line is that if a society commits itself so that there is no discrimination, it is taking power away from the most powerful, because the historical accumulation of power has had a very clear dimension in favor of men”. The former president underlines the anomaly that means that a public representative now has to be asked if sexist violence exists because her political partner denies it: “For me, it is the summary of everything that is happening.”

Vox and the debate on abstention

Asked if the Socialists should abstain, as Feijóo suggests, to prevent the PP from making a pact with the extreme right, Zapatero replies: “The PSOE abstained with Rajoy. It was painful for the game, it caused us some tears. Then, when Sánchez won, the PP did not abstain and the elections had to be repeated. What credibility can they have now? It’s like when they talk about the most voted list governing. We were in Andalucía, with Susana Díaz the last time she appeared… And it is a slightly distorted debate, because we live in parliamentary systems and the problem is not only that someone abstains so that you can be president, it is that the next day You need a parliamentary majority to govern.”

In private, Rajoy was the first to say: “Beware of Vox”

He says that the first to warn of his danger was Mariano Rajoy. “When no one knew what they were, he would say, in private: ‘Watch out for Vox.’ Zapatero thinks that “the breeding ground of the extreme right in Spain started in 2004, with the conspiracy theory about the 11-M attack, where a whole critical, denialist and delegitimizing mass of the government emanating from the polls is forged” . He boasts that the PSOE “has never questioned an electoral result” and points out “the alarm lights” that suppose statements like those of Ayuso speaking of “pucherazo” two days before achieving an absolute majority.

The electoral advance of the generals to July 23 seems to him “a courageous and deeply democratic decision”: “It is true that the regional and municipal elections were interpreted as a questioning of the political majority that governed Spain.” And he describes as “pathetic” that the PP suggests that less participation is sought, when Feijóo himself called elections in July and the popular ones had been asking for months to anticipate the general ones.

Zapatero: “Loyalty requires a certain humility.” samuel sanchez

Asked about the speed with which politics has engulfed some political leaders, such as Pablo Iglesias or Albert Rivera, the former president believes that they were in too much of a hurry. “They aspired to be presidents of the Government without some powerful acronyms behind them, without having consolidated some ideas. I have always said that there is no such thing as old and new politics. Politics is politics from Greece”. As for Sumar and Yolanda Díaz, he concisely affirms: “I wish them to have a future. The important thing is that they organize the project well, that they have a culture of unity”. And regarding King Juan Carlos, despite the fact that Ramón Jáuregui, one of his ministers, assured that they had been “very tolerant” with him, Zapatero opines: “The Government does not supervise the monarchical institution. There is a principle of respect.” “We have a problem of how we internalize as a social body the role played by King Juan Carlos. It is a debate that will surely remain open for a long time, but it should not affect the proper functioning of the Head of State, embodied in Felipe VI, who has behaved impeccably”. Asked if his father should continue residing outside of Spain, he replies that he has had “doubts” about it, but that it does not seem to him to be a “transcendental” issue.

He says that it was not difficult for him to disengage from the first line of politics. “I play sports, I participate in seminars and conferences, I travel a lot and I work for dialogue in Venezuela.” She recently spoke with Rajoy. Now they get along. “The ‘he has betrayed the dead’ was very hurtful, but I am convinced that today he is not satisfied with that sentence.” “Many will also lament,” he concludes, “the attacks on Sánchez. There will be a review on that. Democracy begins with respect.”