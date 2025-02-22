The non -law proposition (NLP) with which Junts intends that the Congress ask the president of the Government to undergo a motion of trust is debated next Tuesday, February 25, but Pedro Sánchez has given an order to negotiate until … The last moment for Carles Puigdemont to order it. The negotiation is personally taking former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the main interlocutor with the former Chief of the Generalitat of Catalonia, but has not yet given the fruit sought and everything indicates that the conversations will continue until the last moment. According to the sources consulted by this newspaper, Puigdemont remains in its thirteen to maintain the NLP and force the government, and the rest of the hemicycle groups, to portray.

A few days after the vote, in Junts Three possibilities are handled. The first is what they are at this time: maintain the proposition and seek support to get ahead, so that they cause political punishment to the government by forcing him to ignore a request of Parliament. It would be to drag Sánchez to star in a demonstration of weaknessbecause under no circumstances the president of the Government will undergo a matter of trust.

The second option is that the negotiations, which remain open, reach an intermediate but insufficient point for together, so that the motion does not retire, but that does not achieve the necessary consensus in the Congress of Deputies. It would be, they explain from the surroundings of Puigdemont, “admit that negotiations are advanced but not enough” the third possibility is that negotiations Fruitify and that together withdraw the initiative.

In exchange for what? The issues on the table, as ABC has been recounting, are many and diverse: the recognition of Catalan as an official language in European institutions, the delivery of management «comprehensive»From the Immigration Competition to the Generalitat of Catalonia; The “real” application of the amnesty to his person, so that if he cannot return to Spain because that depends on the courts, the condition of former president is recognized and thus can access economic benefits in terms of security; or that the State pays Catalonia The millions of euros provided as investments in the General State Budgets of this year that have not been executed. Its claim is that it also affects the exercise of 2023. This is a lot of money, because in the 2015-2022 period the average of territorialized investments not executed in Catalonia stood in the environment of 40 percent.

Doubts in the groups

The future of the proposition not of law does not depend only on Junts. Now that the time of truth is approaching, doubts begin to emerge in other groups of the parliamentary arch. On the right bench It is not the case of the PP, which is willing to support Junts, but Vox.

In the Santiago Abascal party they explain to ABC that they do not have the decision made that will do so in the Political Action Committee on Monday, since there is an open debate among those who refuse to support Junts and those who refuse to support the government. “It’s like choosing between the greatest evil and the much greater evil,” they say with irony from the bamboo headquarters. «Even if it is a proposal of Junts, we have to raise it because our goal is for Pedro Sánchez to disappear from the Moncloa Palace. The problem is that Junts is guilty that the government is where, in addition to all the independence sins that He has been committing for years»They explain.

Left bench

Doubts are also among the parties that are government members, or who have at least been at the beginning of the legislature. This is the case of Podemos, where ABC has known at this time, not only is it that they are no longer considered the Executive’s members, but that they understand that Pedro Sánchez nor enjoy your trust at this time.

In a similar situation they are in ERC, where as this newspaper has been able to verify there are voices that ask that the training be declined with an abstention. The reason is how they explain it to their voters and in what situation leaves Pedro Sánchez support when some of the commitments agreed between the PSOE and ERC andStan far from being fulfilledsuch as the singular financing of Catalonia.

For months that Puigdemont decided to harden its position in relation to the Government, always with the General State Budgets as a backdrop. The president of the party feels deceived by Pedro Sánchez because he understands that he has not fulfilled the commitments acquired since then. Neither amnesty, nor Catalan in the European Union or immigration management or many other issues related to the financing of Catalonia.