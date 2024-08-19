José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of the Spanish government (2004-2011), meets with Maduro in Venezuela in 2018 | Photo: EFE/Cristian Hernández

The Spanish conservative union Manos Limpas filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday (19) against socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of the Spanish government (2004-2011), accusing him of crimes against humanity due to his relationship with the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

The Spanish website The Objective, which had access to the document, pointed out in a report that the complaint requests that Zapatero be investigated for alleged collaboration with the Chavista “criminal regime.”

The communication sent to the ICC cites Maduro’s repression against protesters and opposition members who contest the fraud in the July 28 presidential election and argues that the former Spanish socialist president, “identified as an ally of the regime, was accused of pressuring the opposition and acting in favor of Maduro on the international scene”.

“Rodríguez Zapatero, despite international reports on the crisis in Venezuela, was accused of receiving benefits from the regime, such as the exploitation of a gold mine and oil contracts, which generated controversy and public denunciations, even within his own party in Spain, [conduta] which contrasts with the critical stance of other socialist leaders, such as former president Felipe González [1982-1996]”, said Clean Hands.

Zapatero has yet to comment on the allegations. He was an international observer in last month’s Venezuelan election, but has yet to speak out about the Chavista fraud to keep Maduro in power – which has led media outlets such as El País to condemn the former president’s “silence.” In the past, Zapatero has condemned the sanctions imposed on the South American country.