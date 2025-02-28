José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero confirmed in his interview in Conspiranoic His participation in the dialogue with Junts, led by Carles Puigdemont. “This is not a fake“He replied to Jokin Castellón when he asked him.

“It is known and is known, although I maintain a must“He developed his answer.” If something tells me the political experience is that agreements and negotiations They are achieved with discretion“He said.

The former government president explained that this was due to the “space of trust that is created” with this discretion. “I participate because This is what the Socialist Party has asked meto be in this dialogue task, “he explained.

“I think the performance and the result are fine,” he confirmed. “It is shown because it is the First time in history that place us as the best economy from the OECD and Europe, “he added to the explanation.

The answer ended by reflecting on how the whole situation was going: “That dialogue with the Catalan independentists After everything that happened with the process is extraordinarily constructive”