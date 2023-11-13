José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Ernesto Samper and Michelle Bachelet. Getty/AP

Former presidents, politicians and Nobel laureates from Latin America and Europe came together in a manifesto to support the candidacy of Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of the Argentine elections on November 19. The text is headed by the former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, the Spanish José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and the Colombian Ernesto Samper, in addition to other politicians, such as the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, or the former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta, and two awards Nobel Peace Prize, the Argentine Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and the Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchú. “Democracy is above all a path, and the urgent thing now is to defend what we have already walked, putting a stop to the antidemocratic positions of [Javier] Milei and his neoliberal proposals,” he says The document.

The signatories adhere to “the program of defense of democracy and political and social renewal” which, as they express, is “represented by the unity candidacy of Sergio Massa” and defend “the promotion of a progressive Euro-Latin American agenda” that is based on “close cooperation.” The text, which was disseminated on Friday through a portal and which allows the accession of new signatories, calls for “recovering national harmony,” although it also warns: “It is not enough to stop neo-fascism. Argentina has enormous economic challenges ahead. “We need a Government that rewards good management and transparency, leaves behind clientelism practices and combats corruption at all levels.”

Argentina reaches the elections after a very long electoral campaign: the candidates faced each other in primaries in August and in the first round in October. Next Sunday, Massa, from the Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria, and the far-right Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza, will face each other in the second round of the elections. The first is a 51-year-old lawyer with 30 years of political experience who has sought to show himself as a dialogue-oriented candidate who will form a Government of “national unity” if he becomes President. The Peronist has sought to distance himself from Kirchnerism, the most progressive wing of the movement that he integrates. The second is 53 years old and has two years of political experience. The ultraliberal presents himself as a outsider of politics that gets rid of what he calls “the caste” and has known how to channel the fatigue of a large part of the electorate.

Massa is the current Minister of Economy of a country in crisis: during his administration, inflation reached 140% year-on-year inflation and poverty exceeded 40%. He is also a defender of the basic principles of Peronism: social justice, economic independence and political sovereignty. Milei defends reducing public spending to a minimum, dollarizing the economy and, among other ideas, denies state terrorism in the last dictatorship and the climate crisis. The ultra has distanced itself from his most controversial proposals, such as the free carrying of weapons, the sale of organs, the end of social aid or public education, as he showed in the last presidential debate this Sunday.

Looking ahead to November 19, the country is divided. Massa managed to overcome the results of the primary elections and obtained 37% of support in the first round in October, while Milei remained at 30%; The polls anticipate a small advantage for Milei this Sunday, although that difference is within the statistical error. The international community has also divided support between one or the other. While the former presidents, politicians and Nobel laureates from Latin America and Europe who signed this manifesto showed their support for Massa, other groups of leaders from the conservative orbit, such as former presidents Mariano Rajoy, from Spain, Sebastián Piñera, from Chile, Felipe Calderón, from Mexico, Iván Duque, from Colombia, or the Nobel Prize in Literature Mario Vargas Llosa asked to vote for Milei.

