The former government president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has asked “Sosiego” In the assessment of the Executive Agreement with JUNTS on foreign policy, in response to the statements of the President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page.

In response to questions from the media in Toledo, where he has come to a conference at the Government Delegation on the occasion of International Women denying that there is “no racist” in the content of the pact.

The ex -president has stated that it is necessary “a debate with calm and a debate in which they can Listen to the various positionsnot precipitated “, adding that” radical statements do not feel well. “

Zapatero has pointed out that foreign legislation “is A difficult matterhardly difficult “and has pointed out that he has agreed with García-Page to send him a document with his assessment on the agreement.

For his part, Page believes that Carles Puigdemont’s approaches They are “extreme right” and “racist”so he has said that he “blushed” that the left assume this pact and hopes that the law in question does not go ahead.

“The reality is that what is being agreed cannot be agreed without selling your values“He said Thursday, while pointing out that if what” matters “is Spain,” it is difficult for the legislature to endure “until 2027.