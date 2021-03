Are things by their name Gines Zapata (right), owner of the winery, together with Carlos Bernabé, in the barrel room. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

For me, walking through La Unión is like doing it down another street in our Trimilenaria, that is why, every time the occasion arises, I come to the call promptly. This time it was that of my good friend, the lawyer Carlos Bernabé, president of the Association of businessmen of La Unión, who wanted to introduce me and show me the unique winery of another bu