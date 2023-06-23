In the absence of knowing the distribution of delegations in the new local government of La Unión (PP and Vox), the International Festival of Cante de las Minas already has a new director. Julio García Cegarra once again assumes the highest responsibility for the event, a great acquaintance for this flamenco event, since he held the position from 2007 to 2014 as Councilor for Culture of the La Unión City Council and during 2015 he also presided over the festival as mayor of the municipality. He is also linked to the world of education, working since 1997 as a teacher at the Nuestra Señora del Carmen School in La Unión.

His assignment by the mayor of La Unión and current president of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, Joaquín Zapata, has been motivated by his experience and “the affection he has for flamenco”, as well as his “knowledge of the festival and its idiosyncrasy », which facilitates «making the best possible festival in the shortest time». “Julio was the director of the most brilliant period of the Festival at the media level,” adds Zapata.

For his part, Julio García Cegarra affirms that “carrying the festival in our hearts”, and assumes office with “a lot of responsibility”, since “it is the greatest cultural exponent that we have in the municipality and we must take care of it, pamper it and take it to the highest levels high”. Added to the responsibility is “a tremendous illusion to return to work within the world of flamenco”, a sector that he is passionate about, anticipating that in this 62nd edition, from August 3 to 12, the cultural agenda will be completed “with the highest level”, with renowned personalities who will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as book presentations, audiovisuals and inaugurations. “There are going to be many brushstrokes of what we want the Festival to be and our way of working,” says the new director, directing efforts towards a maxim: to once again ensure that the social and cultural chronicle during the first two weeks of August They are written from La Union.

«I know for sure that we are going to have a good festival, because I also have the magnificent team that we have at the Cante de las Minas Foundation», he adds, so that the festival is, from now on, «a benchmark in terms of news about flamenco».