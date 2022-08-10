Atalanta is preparing to experience their 12th consecutive season in Serie A: the 7th with Gian Piero Gasperini at the helm of the Nerazzurri and the first out of the Cups after three years in a row in the Champions League. The summer knockouts with Newcastle and Valencia showed some construction difficulties, especially on the flanks, a department that perhaps needs some tweaking. The form should be 3-4-1-2 (or 3-4-2-1). The holder in the door is Musso. In defense, with the unknown Palomino (suspended after doping control), you can back off De Roonwhile to the usual Toloi, Djimsiti And Demiral is added Okoli, candidate for the role of surprise. In the heart of the midfield, besides De Roon, the two roles can be covered by Koopmeiners (now a guarantee) and the baby Scalvini (who is also a defender), in addition to Freuler (which however is courted by Nottingham Forest). On the bands Zappacosta And Maehle are the owners (Hateboer will still have minutes), but also look at the young Zortea and Ruggeri, returning from Salerno, plus the new arrival (from Leipzig) Lookman. Chapter trocar: the former Salernitana Ederson (also retractable in midfield) he had a good pre-season and is playing the role with Pasalic (13 goals in last A), Malinovskyi (lethal with his left-handed). There is also Boga (which did not shine in the first months of Bergamo), which can also be deployed closer to the goal. In front of the tandem they make it up Muriel And Zapataphysically healthy after a few too many injuries.