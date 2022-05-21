Zapata and Muriel, without the World Cup and now outside Europe with Atalanta

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Zapata and Muriel go to the Italian Cup final.
Zapata and Muriel go to the Italian Cup final.
The Bergamo team failed to qualify for European competitions.
May 21, 2022, 04:38 PM
Atalanta were not able to win at their home ground, the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamoto Empoli (0-1) and was left out of a European competition.
The ensemble of Gian Piero Gasperini, usual in continental tournaments in recent years, he aspired to seventh place in Series A that gives access to the Conference League.
He was bidding for this option against Fiorentina, with whom he was level on points. Nothing went well for Gasperini’s team, who had Duván Zapata for 90 minutes.
Fiorentina won and Atalanta lost to an opponent who had nothing at stake. He was not able to beat Guglielmo Vicario throughout the match.
And ten minutes from time, a pass from Nedim Bajrami was used by Leo Stulac to beat the Argentine Juan Musso and give the victory to the visitors.
The second loss in a row separated Atalanta from Europe. Gasperini’s team finishes eighth in the table. Outside of continental competitions.
EFE
