In Tanzania it gets serious

F1 in Zanzibar in the future? Maybe yes. Below is the announcement published on the page Facebook of the Consulate of Tanzania in Italy: “Zanzibar continues to work towards hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix. As revealed last May 2023, the project received the green light from the investment body ZIPA (Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority) for an investment of 500 million euros. The plan of the company ZANZIBAR CIRCUIT EAST OF AFRICA LTD. proceeds quickly. After the resolution of September 2022, the agreement has now been signed on the area for the construction of the first circuit in African territory for cars and motorbikes”.

“After the first announcement here is a new acceleration. On November 28, 2023, an agreement was reached between shareholders and the Executive Director of ZIPA for the assignment of the 2.5 km2 area in the south-west of the island. A very important step which further confirms the strong desire to bring this project to completion.”

“At the signing were present Cristian Bortolato, the founder and head of the project, the COO Enrico Sartini and above all Giancarlo Fisichella, former F1 driver, in charge of supervising the technical part of the track, as well as Toufiq Salim Turky member of the parliament of Zanzibar and Abdhalla Salim Turky as partners and supervisors of government relations and Shariff Ali Shariff, general director of ZIPA, the deliberative body. The next phases will be the presentation of the project scheduled for spring 2025 in the presence of the President of the Government of Zanzibar, the Honorable Hussein Mwinyi, followed by the laying of the foundation stone by September 2025, to arrive at the inauguration of the first part of the circuit by the end of 2027″.