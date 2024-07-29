British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said today it has agreed to settle confidentially an Illinois lawsuit alleging that its now-withdrawn heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.

First approved in 1983, Zantac, sold at various times by GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, It became the world’s best-selling drug in 1988 and one of the first to surpass $1 billion in annual sales.

Pharmaceutical companies that sold the drug are facing thousands of lawsuits filed against them, including more than 70,000 lawsuits in Delaware.. The lawsuits began piling up after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked manufacturers to pull the drug from the market in 2020 over concerns that ranitidine, an active ingredient in the drug, could degrade into a cancer-causing chemical over time or when exposed to heat.

GSK has not admitted liability and said it will vigorously defend itself in any further Zantac cases. The company’s shares are up more than 1% in London today. But in early June, as the Zantac case began to emerge more clearly, the stock fell sharply on the stock exchange. Analysts say the case and the settlements could cost it $3 billion.