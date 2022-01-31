Pending the resumption of the Italian GT Championship, Motorsport.com has joined Erwin Zanotti, winner of the Italian Endurance Class AM title, together with Luca Magnoni aboard the Honda NSX GT3 EVO.

A young driver who entered the world of motorsport on tiptoe, discovering his passion for competitions, reaching the conquest of a trophy in the first year of GT.

Who is Erwin Zanotti?

“I’m simply a 22-year-old boy from Bergamo who now lives in Brescia. Right here I discovered my passion for the world of racing. Also here I started riding karts, starting with rental ones and then moving on to 2-stroke KZs. also at a competitive level. In 2019 I wanted to get involved by participating in the Italian F4 Championship. It was a very important step that allowed me to grow on an athletic and personal level. For 2020 the intention was to continue with the F4 , but because of the pandemic I stayed to ‘watch’. I was not stopped, there were several occasions to carry out tests with GT cars, in Cremona with the Mercedes GT3 and the second with the Honda NSX of Team Nova Race. in love, starting from the line, from the speed and we immediately decided to take the road of the Italian GT, Sprint and Endurance series “.

# 77 Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 Evo: Erwin Zanotti, Jorge Cabezas Photo by: PhotoCiabatti

How was the debut season? Tell us your feelings …

“The season went very well with Nova Race and the Honda NSX, I immediately felt good and for this I have to thank my coach, Christian Pescatori. Thanks to him I have grown both on a sporting and personal level, his work has been fundamental. Beautiful season with a succession of incredible emotions, a crescendo of quality from the Team that like me had little experience with GT3. Little by little we have evolved, learning from our mistakes and we have achieved great results, starting from the Sprint where we brought home a second place in the class and above all in Endurance where we took home the title in the AM class, with the legendary teammate Luca Magnoni who was fundamental for the result and whom I want to thank “.

What’s in your future?

“In January I ‘ventured’ into the 12h in the Gulf with Team Kessel. It was fantastic for a lot of reasons, starting with the location, the team and the depth of the race which with its duration is challenging regardless. Currently the my dream, like any Endurance rider, is to race the 24h of Le Mans and Spa. I understand this is an ambitious goal, but we are already working on it. For 2022 I have not yet closed any contracts, I can say that it will certainly be a quality championship “.