‘Risk reduction as a strategy for a smoke-free future’ is the monograph presented by Claudio Zanon, Scientific Director of Motore Sanità, at the Winter School 2023 hosted by the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Cn). “Prohibition has not led to great results – declared Zanon – if the reduction of red meat or alcohol reduces the risk of cancer, then also the reduction of smoking must be accepted as a solution to save human lives”