The boy is accused of having distributed audio files in which a 22-year-old recounts the spicy evening with the footballer

Emanuele Zotti

A story that began during a night in October 2022 at the Cecchina park and which could now end in a courtroom. The story involves Nicoló Zaniolo (he has never denied the facts), a 22-year-old Roman girl and now also Valerio B., a twenty-year-old accused of “revenge porn” after having released some audio – recorded by the young woman – in which it is told in the details the hot night spent by the former Roma footballer in a well-known park in the Talenti district.

the facts — The fiery evening became public knowledge at the beginning of last February, precisely in the hours in which Zaniolo – now an Aston Villa player – was packing up his bags to move to Galatasaray. Various audio files “forwarded many times” begin to circulate on Whatsapp in which the voice of a girl tells of the meeting with the footballer at Eden – a well-known nightclub in the capital in the Eur area – and the dynamics that led the two to separate and exchanging effusions a stone’s throw from the “salta jumps” of the playground area of ​​the Cecchina park (on the opposite side of the city). The night is told in great detail in some audio notes that the woman sends to a group of friends “because I don’t have the strength to do them again ten thousand times. I’m on three hours of sleep after going to sleep at 7 in the morning”. See also Marco Pérez asks for a clue in the National Team: he sends a message to Lorenzo to cure the lack of goal

viral audios — The problem is that the story, initially reserved “for a few people” (evidently deserving of trust on the part of the twenty-two year old) leaves the Whatsapp group and ends up on smartphones across half of Rome and beyond. And the first to forward the audio notes – which should have remained private – would have been Valerio B. himself, who ended up under investigation on charges of revenge porn. The boy is defended by the lawyer Leonardo D’Erasmo who observes that “the accusation is wrong, because she is the girl who announced that she wanted to send him to third parties”. A stunt that now risks costing his client dearly.