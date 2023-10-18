Everyone in the conclave, also because from today we will probably start to get serious. Nicolò Zaniolo’s day was marked by the meeting held in the office of the legal staff that supports the Italian striker, made up of Gianluca Tognozzi for the criminal part, and Antonio Conte for the sporting part. In addition to the lawyers, the player’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, was present in Rome, and Nicolò himself and his parents, Igor and Francesca Zaniolo, were connected via video. It has been hypothesized that today there will be the first real contact with the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, who will probably ask for a range of dates to be able to listen to the player.

For their part, yesterday too Zaniolo was asked to think about everything that concerns him regarding the game. Are you still sure that he has never bet, especially on football matches? Is it certain that Nicolò has never written anything in the chats or has never spread rumors about football to certain friends (or exes) from the La Spezia and Roman environment – brought up by Fabrizio Corona? Once again Zaniolo said he was sure he had done nothing wrong, other than playing cards on illegal platforms. At this point, therefore, the last word will be that of the cell phones, which are under examination by the investigators. Among Corona’s accusations, in fact, is that Nicolò did not bet directly, but had some friends (so to speak) bet on his behalf. Then there is also Aston Villa waiting, who for now continue to place their trust in Zaniolo. But the truth will also be decisive for the club.