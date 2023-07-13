Nicolò Zaniolo and Sofia Costantini, love strikes in Ibiza

Sofia Costantini and Nicolò Zaniolo: this week’s gossip couple. The Galatasaray playmaker met her in a restaurant in Ibiza and the two were paparazzi by Chi. “It was one in the morning. He sees me, he comes to talk to me, a kiss starts right away. Then another. I was tired, I didn’t recognize it. She told me that he played soccer, he was nice, cute, for me she was over there. But after the kisses we hit it off and spent the evening together. When she told me it was Zaniolo, I was curious to know him because I had read so many about him: that he was superficial, that he was str *** o. In my opinion he is conditioned by the friends he has, he was very nice to me “, Sofia Costantini herself told the Mondadori magazine. “At six in the morning we went to my hotel. It was right: we are single”, her words.

Then when I woke up the fairy tale continued. “We went to the villa she rented with friends and then by boat to the Cala Bassa Beach Club. We had lunch there, we went to the beach, we went to dinner with friends and we were together that evening too”. The next day the two said goodbye as they had to go home (“him in Rome and I in Milan”) What now?The model says: “Never say never. He seemed like an interesting and respectful guy, we talk, we write to each other. From here to say that a story will be born is soon, we have to get to know each other. Given what they say, which is that you love to change girls, he must be trusted. He’s a hooker, a guy who likes. He’s cheeky, he’s got a joke, he has no problem getting to know a girl.”

‘Is he a bomber?’ they ask her: “She’s doing well.”

Sofia Costantini then reveals that other players had courted her: “One was from Milan and one from Inter. One was married, the other was not. One was cute, the other you could tell he wanted to have fun.”

Who is Sofia Costantini, the new flame of Zaniolo who dreams of Big Brother Vip

Sofia Costantini is 26 years old, she “grew up with her grandmother Angela in the Marche region”, a former veterinary medicine student in Parma and took a specialist course on horses. She is a model, she has been a testimonial for important fashion campaigns, she has a past as a suitor for “Men and Women” (in 2020). And now she dreams of entering the Big Brother house. “I would like to be a GF VIP, but first I have to do some touch-ups. I fixed my lips. I am someone who gets involved, who loves life, who has personality”.

