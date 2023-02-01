Zaniolo-Roma, the break is total: we move on to stamped papers

Nicolo Zaniolo and the Rome they arrived at total break. After asking the assignment and having rejected the Premier and the Bournemouthfor the American ownership of the yellow and red club in the team for him there is no more space and it’s out of the technical project. In June – reads the Messaggero – there will be the Milan waiting for him. Nicolò Zaniolo is convinced of it, because the history with Rome it is definitively closed. He hopes to relaunch himself in Milan in four months in a project more suited to his potential, provided that the two clubs find the agreement. The ds Tiago Pinto he would have sold him to the Rossoneri also in January if the offer had come close to the 30 million brought to you by Bournemouth. By the way, after the initial refusal to go to England, yesterday morning Nicolò was convinced, but it was too late now.

Therefore, Zaniolo – continues the Messenger – stay in Rome and will have to come to terms with the reality that sees it disliked by the squareat break with society and now unwelcome a Jose Mourinho. Recovering it will be practically impossible, also because the decision to exclude it from the technical project – they let Trigoria know – was taken directly by the president Friedkin in agreement with the sports management and the coach. Also damage to National where he was beginning to regain continuity thanks to the cure Left-handed. Without playing for the club, the coach will not be able to call him up for the Azzurri. That is why on the horizon there is the hypothesis of a Legal dispute. It cannot be excluded that the family of the outside unleash a battle against Rome for the media massacre that has taken place in recent days (according to the parents triggered by the club) and for having excluding from the technical project as a result of unprofessional behavior (absence from training and refusal to be called up). Mobbing And psychological pressures these are just some of the accusations that the Zaniolo family intends to make against Rome.

