The Giallorossi number 22 adds: “The goal at the Olimpico is a great feeling, it was needed by me and the team”

Nicolò Zaniolo spoke to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match won 3-1 by Rome against the Ludogorets. These are his words.

The goal at the Olimpico …“Great feeling, it was needed by me and the team. Team victory, dirty and with character. We need to win these matches too. Today we had a good match, we are happy for the next round”.

There is more clarity under the door … “If you’re wrong, maybe it’s more of a problem of precision, it’s periods. It wasn’t a problem for me. Today I scored, in Verona I scored “.

How did you think about the goal?“I saw that there were two solutions: I lobbed or put it under my legs and I chose the second one because it was safer. The team needed it and I couldn’t make a mistake in front of the goalkeeper.”

How much charge can this second half give you for the derby?“We know how much the derby is worth, for us and the fans, it’s a direct match. If today we put 120%, we will put 200% in the derby.”

Luckily you weren’t 100%. You changed the game. “We knew it was difficult, they are equipped, with excellent players, We couldn’t fail, we spent the round with our people. Sunday another battle to win, and we want to win ”.

Difference between first and second half? "Difficult first half because they are a good team. There is going to be a bad day but the important thing is that everyone plays for Roma by giving 100%. "

Do you feel back at very high levels? “I have always said that I was unlucky even before Verona. I was wrong too, I was not very lucid in front of goal. If you get there often, however, the goal arrives. Going through the turn was nice ”.

What do you expect from the derby?“The derby will be difficult, it will be important for us and the city. If today we put 100%, we will put 200% in the derby, I promise ”.

“I do not deny that yesterday we were in doubt as to whether I could play or not. I had a nice bruise after Verona but then in such an important match, the coach asked me how I was and I gave 100% of my availability. As I always do. Rome comes first. “

Very good second half for you, but was it a great team performance? “Yes, we were perfect. The first half was quite difficult, they just needed a draw while we needed the win. Then the second half, we thought about what we could do in the locker room and we concentrated only on the result. We returned to the field and overturned it. “

Is the head in the derby now?“Yes, we know what Sunday’s game is worth. I can only promise that if we gave 100% to the derby today we will give 200%.”

