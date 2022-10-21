There is no peace for Nicolò Zaniolo. After the direct expulsion remedied in the first leg match at the Olimpico against Betis Sevilla, the Roma striker missed the obvious next round, namely the return to Spain. But now the overall sanction for the infringement has arrived: another two days of stop. Which would mean that the group stage would be over for him, as he could not play the next matches against Helsinki and Ludogorets.

Reasons

The Giallorossi club is still awaiting the reasons for the sting, but it seems that in any case an appeal will be made, which must be presented within a week. It seems that Zaniolo’s gesture towards an opponent was considered seriously unsportsmanlike. The attacker had slapped and kicked Pezzella to free himself from the marking and then the heavy hand came. But it is possible that the final credits have not yet been written.