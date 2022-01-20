Opaque first half for the Giallorossi, who go under – goal from the former Calabresi – and make up for it with Kumbulla. In the second half the changes make the difference, Abraham and Shomurodov close

A very bad first half and a recovery split in two by the entrance of Nicolò Zaniolo. Roma beat Lecce 3-1 and earn the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, where they will visit Inter. It was not easy, however, because for a long time Lecce held up against Mourinho’s team, also causing them anxiety, as well as fear, if only for having taken the lead thanks to the former Calabresi. Then Kumbulla first thought of pulling Rome out of the quicksand, then an excellent Abraham and finally Shomurodov. Even if the game has changed especially him, Zaniolo, who played a recovery of an intensity and a crazy quality.

Disappointing Giallorossi – This time Mourinho opts for 4-3-3, with Veretout acting as the midfielder and Oliveira organizing the game with Cristante. Baroni, on the other hand, renounces many owners but not to play. And in fact Lecce starts better, playing ball on the ground and always looking for dialogue on the tip (Olivieri). So after a blow to the stars by Veretout, the Salento first touch the goal (miraculous rescue by Kumbulla right on Olivieri with a sure shot) and then find it (15 ‘) with Calabresi, who on the developments of a corner kick is dry of head Rui Patricio. For Roma it is a cold shower, also because of reaction, malice and personality not even the shadow. So much so that in the middle of the first half there is also the first contestation of the season (“Get your balls out”, the chorus of the fans). Then the Giallorossi try to shake up, more out of inertia than out of construct. Gabriel says no to Felix, Perez wastes very high, then at 40 ‘the equalizer: corner from Oliveira, bank from Abraham and decisive header from Kumbulla. It feels like the start of another game, at least on an emotional level. And instead the Giallorossi immediately reaffirm themselves, so much so that Listkowski becomes dangerous on the other side with a shot from outside just to the side. See also "Maradona" witness to the "massacre" of Naples!

Nico changes gear – In the second half Mourinho runs for cover and throws Vina in instead of a bad Maitland-Niles (Calabresi is lost on the goal, but also misses many balls), Zaniolo for Veretout and Mkhitaryan for Perez, returning in fact to 4-2-3- 1. Baroni instead sent in Coda and Lucioni for Di Mariano and Dermaku. Thus we start again, with the new ones immediately on display. Lucioni makes a disaster on the way out, with Zaniolo taking advantage of it, but Gabriel deflects his torpedo from 20 meters to the pole. It is a matter of minutes, however, because Abraham will overturn the game with a great goal from the limit, on the veil of Zaniolo himself. To split the game in two it is he, Nicolò, who creates confusion every time he gets into possession of the ball. Enough in the 17 ‘to force Gargiulo to the second yellow in three minutes and consequent red, as well as call into question Gabriel a couple of times from outside. Then Mkhitaryan wastes a goal into an empty net on a good restart in the open field, but immediately makes up for it with a ball with the tachometer for Shomurodov, who burns Gendrey, swerves and bags the 3-1. It ends like this, with Roma booking for San Siro. See also Inter, the deal is double: the Vecino card to snatch Digne on loan. And Villar intrigues

January 20, 2022

