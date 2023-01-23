Zaniolo-Milan, the Rossoneri are monitoring the Roma champion. Transfer market rumors

No negotiation between Milan And Rome for Nicolo Zaniolo, but the Rossoneri are monitoring the situation. It’s no secret that the yellow and red midfielder please the technical staff of the Devil (Ricky Massara in the first place), who already last year had a thought about him even if then no concrete contacts were ever reached (also because in via Aldo Rossi they concentrated on other objectives, De Kaeteleare ahead). The split between the footballer born in ’99 and the Capitoline club could open some openings, but a lot will depend on the offensive of the Tottenham and of the other foreign clubs that are at the window but which are probably less attractive for Zaniolo (Brighton, West Ham And Leipzig).

Zaniolo, Milan and Tottenham: Roma’s assessment. Transfer market rumors

A loan with obligation to buy at 30-35 million overall would not bring the Milan to take the field (let’s not forget that Zaniolo will expire with Rome in June 2024), the Spurs for now they are dealing for one right that could become an obligation under certain conditions. If the London club does not find the square for Zaniolo and the yellow and red requests dropped to 20-25 then the Rossoneri could think about it in the last hours of the transfer market.

Zaniolo, Milan or Tottenham? Inter and the percentage on the resale

and theInter observes the situation with interest: the nerazzurri had obtained 15% on the future resale of Nicolo Zaniolo in the operation that led Radja Nainggolan from Rome to Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

