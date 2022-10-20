Seeing what kind of goal he scored yesterday in training, one wonders how he manages to have such a difficult relationship with the goal. But maybe it’s just a matter of time, days. Maybe the spark is ready to ignite at any moment and everything will soon be different. Of course, Nicolò Zaniolo is on fire right now. Hot, very hot, waiting to play his cards for the match against Napoli on Sunday evening.

Fasting

–

Yesterday in training a small game was being played, five against five, with the classic wild card for situations of numerical superiority. At a certain point a high ball arrives from left to right, on which Nicolò coordinates perfectly, kicking with first intention under the opposite intersection. A piece of rare skill, stylistically perfect. And that Nicolò immediately wanted to share again on his instagram account, with a tag to Pietro Boer, who was in goal, and the chicken icon. What then Boer is not so much chicken there, given the quality of the technical gesture. But these are nuances, what remains is Zaniolo’s moment who, after Marassi’s initial bench, is giving all of himself to play the starter against Napoli. And the goal could also be a sweet omen, he who hasn’t scored in the league for ten months (the last time on 23 January in Empoli) and who hasn’t been happy since last May 25, when Roma won with one of his goals. the Conference League in Tirana. Five months ago, then the darkness from which Nicolò wants to re-emerge on Sunday evening. Playing, making an impact as only he knows how to do if he is really well and maybe even scoring. After all, Napoli is the last team he scored at the Olimpico in the league. Here, too, we have to bring the hourglass back a long way, almost three years ago. In short, the time has come to break the fast. And this goal in training bodes well for everyone.