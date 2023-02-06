As in the best thrillers, the end credits can be the most compelling, and in this sense, the Zaniolo case makes no exceptions. Today really seems to be the day of truth, even if there is no shortage of centrifugal forces. The Roma striker has chosen Galatasaray, but Fenerbahce – led on the bench by the holy man Jorge Jesus – is relaunching, offering something more.

Negotiation

—

Roma are asking for 18 million plus easy bonuses, Gala is stuck at 15-16 as well as non-impossible bonuses, such as those linked to winning the championship, which see him firmly in the lead. But what would happen if Fener overtook the offer? In this case – since the differences (at the moment) are not enormous – the Giallorossi club promised the player that they would send him wherever he prefers, and the choice is now called Galatasaray, where coach Buruk defined him: “A world-class talent ”. The salary should be around 3.5 million per season for four years, even if a release clause of around thirty million is being worked on which would allow him a sort of escape route for a return to the top leagues.