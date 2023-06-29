Holidays over, bye Ibiza. Yesterday Nicolò Zaniolo said goodbye to the Balearic Islands, where he has relaxed in the last ten days together with his friends, some of whom also from the world of football such as Riccardo Sottil of Fiorentina (the son of the Udinese coach) and Andrea Pinamonti of Sassuolo. The former is a childhood friend, while he was a teammate of the Emilian striker at the time of Inter’s Primavera (2017-18). Real holidays: sea, beach, sun and disco in one of the most popular destinations for football players from all over the world. Waiting to start the training camp with Galatasaray, today begins the “phase 2” of the holidays of the blue all-rounder. Zaniolo will be based in La Spezia, where the family lives, but he will see much less of the sea than in the ten days spent in the Balearics.

FIXED APPOINTMENT

—

The former Giallorossi will have a fixed appointment every day at the Kinemove center in Pontremoli, about twenty minutes from home. Waiting for him is professor Gian Nicola Bisciotti, former athletic trainer of Inter and Paris Saint Germain. A sort of physical run-in to gradually restart the engine and polish up in view of the return to Istanbul and above all the Champions League preliminaries which in August will also see Galatasaray as protagonists. The Turkish champions await Zaniolo on 7 July in Istanbul or directly in the Austrian training camp, organized by the club to better prepare the approach to the preliminaries. Galatasaray wants to reach the group stage of the Queen of Cups which is why, unless there are essential offers from the market, it will be difficult for them to deprive themselves of Nicolò before mid-August. Easier for something to materialize in the last few days. In the case of Juventus, everything – or almost everything – will depend on whether Federico Chiesa stays or leaves.