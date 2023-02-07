Nicolò Zaniolo at Galatasaray: goodbye Rome

Nicolo Zaniolo pass by Rome to the Galatasaray. The news is not yet official, but we are one step away from the white smoke. The Italian midfielder has accepted the proposal from the Turkish club (there is no check on image rights) and is ready to fly to Istanbul for the usual medical check-ups and signing of the contract.

Zaniolo-Galatasaray: Rome’s capital gain. And Inter…

There Rome will cash in approx 23 million from the permanent transfer of Zaniolo to Galatasaray: the fixed part will be around 15-20 million, the rest in easily accessible bonuses. For Roma it is a nice capital gain: Zaniolo was valued at 4.5 million in 2018, when he arrived in the capital from Inter (in the deal that brought Nainggolan in the Nerazzurri) and is now accounted for at around one million (considering depreciation). 15% of the fixed resale price will go to theInter.

Zaniolo-Galatasaray: the exit clause and Milan at the window

The player will have a wage of 3.6 million per season until 2027. In the contract of Zaniolo a variable release clause will be inserted (which should be around 30-35 million and could decrease over the years). Nicolò’s present is therefore called Galatasaray, but a flashback from Milan is not excluded in the summer.

