Zaniolo-Galatasaray, the Turks pressing on Rome

Nicolò Zaniolo at Galatasaray: very hot hours. The market in Turkey closes on February 8, it’s a race against time to find white smoke. Indeed yellow and red. Because the Italian midfielder would switch from one yellow and red shirt to another.

Roma are asking for 30 million, the Turkish club has made an offer of 18 million plus 3-4 bonuses. There is a distance between supply and demand, but Galatasaray (who want to win the national title that has been missing for 4 years) guarantees the outright purchase (unrestricted redemption obligation) and this move would be convincing the Capitoline club to lower a bit the claims.

The agreement for Zaniolo’s transfer from Roma to Galtasaray could reach 25 million.

Zaniolo from Roma to Galtasaray, the offer to the player

Zaniolo seems to have convinced himself to move to the Galatasaray – where would he find Icardi And Mertens – in Turkey he would be guaranteed a contract worth 3.5 million per season, the possibility of playing continuously, which is essential in order not to miss the train of an Italian national team that starts again in 2023 in search of the Nations League (where it is in the final 4) and the qualifications for Euro 2024. It should not be excluded that in an outgoing clause is inserted into the contract (30 million?) which would allow the suitors (maybe a flashback from Milan) to try the assault on Zaniolo next summer.

