Nicolò Zaniolo send a social signal to Rome . The Giallorossi number 22 changed his Instagram profile picture after some time. Nicolò put a photo where he wears the new white Roma shirt on the occasion of the match against him Shakhtar .

The attacker of Mourinhowhich is followed with interest by the Tottenham, seems to have found the strength and inspiration of the first year in the Giallorossi. In the friendly match on Sunday evening with the Ukrainians, in front of 65 thousand Roma fans, Zaniolo he showed his jerks, his class and even scored on El Shaarawy’s assist.