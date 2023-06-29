Sea, beach, disco, relaxation. The holidays in Ibiza are over. “I had so much fun with friends, from Riccardo (Sottil, Fiorentina) to Andrea (Pinamonti, Sassuolo), I disconnected and relaxed. But now I’m starting to train well again”. From today Nicolò Zaniolo restarts the engine: Champions League goal. “I want to get in shape for the preliminaries at the end of July with Galatasaray”, says the 23-year-old blue all-rounder. In the last six months Nicolò has changed his life: he moved from Italy to Turkey, he left Rome for Galatasaray. Equal to the past is the summer that he is experiencing. Today as yesterday, at the center of the market. And always with Juventus, the team he supported as a child, following him with some interest.