Hot audio of the Zaniolo case released in chat: twenty-year-old investigated for revenge porn

A twenty-year-old Roman is accused of “revenge porn” after releasing some audio detailing the hot night spent by former Roma footballer Nicolò Zaniolo in a well-known park in the Talenti district of the capital. Corriere della Sera recalls the news of what happened that night in October last year, inside the Cappellolla park: “The young woman, according to her words, as soon as the experience was over goes to sleep and when she awake, after three hours, he decides to narrate moment by moment how he would have lived the night. From the moment he meets the former Giallorossi player at the Eden hotel until they stop, around five in the morning, at the Talenti park”.

The girl sends the recordings in a WhatsApp group. Among the members, there is the twenty-year-old now under investigation. “He listens, the story makes him smile more than once and he comments on it in the same way that other members of the group do. Then, as he admits, he passes the four vowels on to other people. After all, he can’t imagine anything other than pushing the button « share” could create problems for him. The narrator herself, he thinks, seems to give the green light to diffusion”.

But as Corriere della Sera explains, “within a few weeks, the audio becomes viral, also due to the place chosen by the player to have an intimate relationship with the girl, a “jump jump”. At the beginning of February the vocals circulated on any group chat”. Now the news of the revenge porn investigation.

