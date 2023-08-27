Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 5:18 pm

The first votes of Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Cristiano Zanin have pleased government opponents and evangelical leaders in Congress and provoked discontent at the base and among left-wing militants. Appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the minister has taken a stand against issues considered progressive and social causes, such as the decriminalization of drugs and equating acts of homophobia and transphobia with crimes of racial injury.

Zanin cast the first vote against the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. At the trial on Thursday, the 24th, the minister stated that releasing the act could aggravate the public health issue involving drug addiction. “I have no doubt that drug users are victims of trafficking and criminal organizations, but if the State has the duty to ensure everyone’s health, as provided for in the Constitution, the decriminalization, even partial of drugs, could contribute even more to the aggravation of this health problem.”

The ministers of the STF analyze whether those who possess marijuana for personal use are committing a crime. The release of drugs or decriminalization of sale is not under discussion. The score is 5-1 for decriminalization.

On Monday, the 21st, Cristiano Zanin was the only magistrate to vote no in a judgment that evaluated extending crimes against the honor of LGBTQIA+ people the same treatment given to cases of racial injury. The minister was voted out in the STF. Now, those responsible for acts of homophobia and transphobia will not be entitled to bail or a time limit to respond in court.

The case is an offshoot of the process in which, in 2019, the Court decided to apply the legislation on the crime of racism to crimes committed against LGBTQIA+ people. A community defense entity filed an appeal asking that the decision be extended to crimes of injuria.

Zanin voted against with the argument that the appeal presented did not admit that the merits of the case could be rediscussed. In view of the proportion that the case took on social networks, the minister’s advisory released a note, stating that Zanin is not against the merits of the issue and was based on technical procedural issues to cast the vote.

Zanin is the rapporteur of a case in which two men are appealing against the conviction for theft of a hydraulic jack, two gallons of fuel and a bottle of diesel oil, valued at R$100. , due to the low value of the items. The minister voted against.

He was accompanied by minister Luiz Fux. Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia disagreed. Only the minister voted for the application of insignificance. The other deviants softened the two men’s pity.

The positions displeased left-wing politicians and militants, who came to consider Zanin as a “conservative”. Deputy leader of the PSOL in the Chamber, deputy Sâmia Bonfim (SP) classified the minister’s vote in the case of the decriminalization of drugs as “regrettable” and called for Lula’s next nomination to the Supreme to bring a name that represents “the struggles democratic and progressive”.

Deputy Erika Hilton (SP), also from the acronym, did not mention Zanin by name, but when he voted against the decriminalization of drugs, she asked for “a black and progressive minister in the STF”.

Publicly, PT parliamentarians remain silent, despite criticism in the corridors of Congress and in messaging app groups. In an interview with Estadão, the leader of the PT in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu (PR), minimized the reactions and said that it is “too early to make an assessment” of the profile of the new minister in the Court and defended the magistrate’s performance. “I have full confidence that he will make an excellent minister.”

On the other hand, right-wing leaders say they are positively surprised by the performance of the new Supreme Court minister. “This decision on drugs and homophobia came right in the wake of what he (Zanin) had said were his moral convictions,” said deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), a member of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, in reference to the conversation with Zanin before the Senate considers his name. “If it continues in the same way, it will be a minister of the STF with a profile of moral values ​​adequate to the Catholic standard.”

Before the sabbath that confirmed President Lula’s nomination, Zanin met with members of the evangelical group. At the time, he defended that the STF should not legislate on issues such as abortion and drugs. The minister won the support of the bench and drew praise from Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), who was Jair Bolsonaro’s minister. After having lunch with Zanin, she said that she “liked a lot” the lawyer.

Deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO), also a member of the Front, assesses that, among evangelicals, Zanin is “filling expectations”. The parliamentarian recalled that the minister was approved in the Senate with the support of conservatives and said that he received “with praise” the news of the contrary vote given by Zanin in the case of the decriminalization of drugs for personal consumption. “He is managing to maintain the line of a conservative. May God bless him and may he keep it up.”

Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), another evangelical leader, recorded a video congratulating Zanin for his vote in the case of criminalizing homotransphobia. “Congratulations, it is a correct vote. For life, for values ​​and principles. He did not ideologically follow what the president’s party and his ‘pullers’ think.”

Still in the Senate, Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) says that in the vote on the case of decriminalization of possession of drugs for personal consumption, Zanin was “coherent and respectful with parliament” and “responsible with Brazil”. The senator voted against the minister’s nomination and defends that the Supreme Court maintain the possession of narcotics as a crime.

In his Senate hearing, Zanin said that he saw “with optimism” the review of the issue of drug decriminalization by Congress, but gave few details about his position on the subject. When asked what he thought about abortion, he said that Brazil already has a “consolidated normative framework” on the subject and defended the protection of the right to life. “In this perspective, we have to praise the right to life, because then we are fulfilling what the Constitution of the Republic says”, he said at the time.