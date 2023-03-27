The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, stated that the appointment of lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) would be the “obviousness of obviousness”. França defended the appointment of the lawyer and stated that he is “faithful and loyal” to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Zanin would be the truism of truisms. A person who was loyal, faithful and competent. Even Zanin’s competitors agree. He was the one who most accredited himself.”said the minister in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Monday (27.Mar.2023).

The STF will have two vacancies in 2023:

the 1st opens on May 11, with Lewandowski’s retirement;

the 2nd, on October 2nd, when Rosa Weber also leaves the Court;

The 2 magistrates are obliged to leave the chair because they complete 75 years.

Zanin has stayed close to Lula over the last few years. He is credited with getting the petista out of prison, in addition to ending his ineligibility. The lawyer is one of the most quoted for the nomination of the president.

Lawyer Manoel Carlos, close to Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, is also cited as a strong competitor. The expectation is that the president will hear about his successor.

Recently, Lula stated that Zanin is a “great legal revelation of recent years” and praised work done in his defence.

“Bronca” by Lula

França also spoke about the president’s ultimatum to the team of ministers, about the decisions to first go through the Civil House and then be announced. According to him, the statement “would fit perfectly” to your case.

At the beginning of the month, the minister said that the government would implement a program to make plane tickets cheaper. França stated that the government’s goal was to fill the vacancies on flights, offering airline tickets at R$ 200. The minister also established a limit of 4 tickets per year (including return trips) for each beneficiary.

“It might not be for me, but it would fit perfectly. That’s how it happened. In the meeting with the ministers, each one had to say what he did and what he intends to do. I left this subject last [Voa, Brasil], because it did not deal with public investments. It was a suggestion by the airlines to demystify the concepts that they only have expensive prices”he stated.