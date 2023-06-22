Brazil Agencyi

Approved on the night of this Wednesday (21) as the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Cristiano Zanin scheduled for Thursday (22) his first visit to the court after the vote in the Senate.

Zanin will be received by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, and will begin the negotiations for the inauguration, which still does not have a defined date.

Tonight, Zanin spoke with Rosa Weber by phone. In addition to receiving congratulations on the approval, the ministers scheduled the meeting for Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Cristiano Zanin received the compliments of all the members of the Courtwho expressed support for its approval through notes released to the press.

Zanin is 47 years old and graduated in law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP) in 1999. He specializes in strategic and decisive litigation, corporate or criminal, national and transnational. Prior to his nomination, he served as Lula’s defender in the Lava Jato Operation processes. He will occupy the chair left by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired in May of this year.

