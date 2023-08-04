Minister of Justice claims that Lula’s former lawyer has “courage” and “technical knowledge to fulfill the mission”

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, praised the new minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin and stated that the former lawyer of the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) —who took office at the Court this Thursday (3.Aug.2023)— will give a “great contribution to the history of the Supreme Court”. According to Dino, Zanin has “courage” It is “technical knowledge to accomplish the mission” in the STF. “Minister Zanin, in addition to the constitutional requirements, notable legal knowledge, has shown a lot of courage in his professional career. The Supreme judges difficult cases and, therefore, having a minister with the courage to position himself according to the law even in moments of great contradiction, much controversy, is an important attribute”he told reporters.