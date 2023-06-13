Lula’s lawyer seeks support for analysis of his name to the STF; Sabbath is scheduled for June 21

Lawyer Cristiano Zanin is at the Senate this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) for meetings with congressmen in search of support for his sabbath for the seat in stf (Superior Federal Court). At 2 pm, he meets with the PSD bench, the largest party in the House, with 15 names. Afterwards, at 3 pm, he will meet senators from the women’s bench.

In the morning, he already had a meeting with the senator Lucas Barreto (PSD-AP). Must still meet with senators Dr. hiran (PP-RR) and Plínio Valerio (PSDB-AM). Soon after, talk to the leader of Podemos no Casa, Oriovisto Guimaraes (PR).

Already in the afternoon, Zanin should meet with the senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB). The vice-president of the Senate will be the rapporteur for the nomination of the lawyer in the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice).

Zanin’s sabbatine for the STF will be held on June 21. The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbreagreed with a “accelerated rite”according to the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP).

The name must go to the plenary on the same day. Zanin needs 41 favorable votes to be approved and assume the Supreme seat.

If it passes the scrutiny of congressmen, it may remain in the STF, according to current criteria, until November 15, 2050, when it will complete 75 years. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.

Cristiano Zanin, 47 years old, is a lawyer and defended the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) during the Lava Jato operation. Target of the task force, Lula was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and currently senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in Curitiba (PR). The convictions amounted to almost 30 years, and the petista was imprisoned for 580 days.