The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that Cristiano Zanin, nominated and approved to occupy a chair of minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), is not his friend. He made the statement in an interview aired by record this thursday (13.jul.2023). The petista said he would never choose a “friend” to the Supreme because “he is not there to render service” for him, but for society. He was then asked if Zanin was not his friend. Here is what the Chief Executive replied: “No he was a friend, he was my lawyer, an extremely capable person. He is very studious, competent, dedicated and serious. Those were the reasons why he was chosen. I think he’s going to be an extraordinary Justice of the Supreme Court. I will never need a favor from Zanin because I will never do anything wrong.”