Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2023 – 21:38

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended, this Friday (1st), the contest for the Military Police of the Federal District. The measure was taken after the PT summoned the Court to challenge a local law that set a 10% limit on women’s participation in the PM’s staff.

In the decision, Zanin understood that the limitation is unconstitutional because it violates gender equality, which guarantees the same rights and obligations to men and women, prohibiting differentiation in wages and admission criteria based on sex, age and color.

“In the present case, it is stated in the initial that, in addition to the reduced percentage of 10% of vacancies allocated to female candidates, the cut-off score initially provided for in the public notice of the competition for classification had to be reduced in order to make it possible to fill all the vacancies. vacancies for male candidates, allowing them to enter the public service with grades much lower than those obtained by candidates of the opposite sex, in order to reveal, in summary analysis, a true affront to the principle of equality”, wrote Zanin.

With the decision, the next stages of the contest are suspended indefinitely. Next Monday (4), the result of the objective test of the selection and of the qualified candidates for correction of the writing evaluation would be announced.