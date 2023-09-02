Minister says limiting the participation of women in the contest violates the principle of equality

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), suspended, this Friday (September 1, 2023), the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) competition.

The measure was taken after the PT called the Court to challenge a local law that set a 10% limit on the participation of women in the Military Police.

In the decision, the minister understood that the limitation is unconstitutional because it violates gender equality, which guarantees the same rights and obligations to men and women, prohibiting differentiation in wages and admission criteria based on sex, age and color or marital status. . Here’s the full of the decision (PDF – 165 kB).

“In the present case, it is stated in the initial that, in addition to the reduced percentage of 10% of vacancies allocated to female candidates, the cut-off score initially foreseen in the notice of the competition for the classification had to be reduced in order to make it possible to fill all the vacancies. vacancies for male candidates, allowing them to enter the public service with grades much lower than those obtained by candidates of the opposite sex, in order to reveal, in summary analysis, a true affront to the principle of equality”wrote Zanin.

With the decision, the next stages of the contest are suspended indefinitely. On the next Monday (September 4, 2023), the result of the objective test of the selection and of the qualified candidates for correction of the writing evaluation would be announced.

Finally, Zanin also mentions that Brazil has followed, in the context of the United Nations, several measures that are part of the 2030 agenda and that aim to strengthen the Human Rights of Women.

With information from Brazil Agency.