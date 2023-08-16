Minister asks for judgment on INSS request against decision taken by the Court in December 2022

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), suspended the judgment of the appeal filed by the INSS (National Social Security Institute) on the decision of the so-called “whole life review”.

Zanin requested a view (more time for analysis) in the process that had been in virtual plenary since August 11. The judge will have 90 days to review the case. There is no date to resume the trial.

The Court was analyzing an INSS appeal against the judgment made in December 2022. At the time, the STF considered it possible to apply a more advantageous rule to reviewing the retirement of insured persons who had joined the General Social Security System before the Law 9.876/1999which created the social security factor and changed the way contribution wages are calculated for the purpose of calculating benefits.

The institute argues that only after the judgment of the motion for clarification will it be possible to define the number of benefits to be analyzed, estimate the financial impact and measure the necessary structural conditions to comply with the decision, as well as present a feasible implementation schedule.

In July, Moraes decided to comply with the request of the INSS and suspend the processing of all processes that deal with the subject. The decision needs to be countersigned by the ministers, but it remains valid until the Court decides on the matter.

The minister says it is prudent to suspend the processes that are being processed in the lower courts until the final decision of the appeal by the STF. He stated that there are already decisions by federal regional courts that would allow the provisional execution of judgments and that some courts have determined the immediate implementation of the review without waiting for the final decision of the STF precedent.

“The relevant social impact requires that the thesis of general repercussion be applied under clear and defined conditions”said Moraes.

recalculation

The Supreme Court’s decision of December 2022 allows retirees who entered Justice to request the recalculation of the benefit based on all contributions made throughout their lives. Before the decision, the revision was not recognized.

The case judged by the STF deals with an appeal by the INSS against the decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) which guaranteed to an insured person of the General Social Security System the possibility of revising the benefit based on contributions for the period prior to 1994.