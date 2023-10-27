Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/26/2023 – 22:41

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), approved this Thursday (26) the resumption of the Federal District Military Police competition.

The decision was taken after a conciliation hearing between the parties involved to remove from the competition the rule that set a limit of 10% of women’s participation in the PM’s workforce.

Related news:

With the end of the restriction, the next stages of the competition will be able to continue, and women will have to compete for widely competitive positions.

The competition has been suspended since October 1st, when Zanin granted an injunction filed by the PT to contest a Federal District law that set a limit of 10% for women to participate in the corporation’s workforce.

RJ Police

Earlier this week, Zanin had already determined the suspension of the public competition for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro for the same reason. In the minister’s understanding, women must compete among all available vacancies.

“The 10% percentage reserved for female candidates appears to contravene constitutional dictates regarding gender equality,” stated Zanin in his decision.