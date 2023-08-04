Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/03/2023 – 22:16 Share

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cristiano Zanin began receiving the first cases to judge after taking office this afternoon (3). After signing the term of office, the minister’s name was entered into the electronic system for distributing cases and two cases that reached the Supreme Court were sent to the minister.

Zanin will report an appeal in which Lojas Havan sues the state of Santa Catarina to pay less Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on the electricity tariff.

The minister will also be responsible for judging an action for the expropriation of a farm in São Paulo.

Process against Bolsonaro

In addition to the actions that reached the Supreme Court, Cristiano Zanin inherited 566 processes that were in the cabinet of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who, in April, compulsorily retired when he turned 75 and opened a vacancy at the Court.

Among the inherited actions are lawsuits against the conduct of former president Jair Bolsonaro during the covid-19 pandemic and questions about the State-owned Law.

With the inauguration, Cristiano Zanin will also be able to participate in the first trials at the Court. Tomorrow (4), the Court’s virtual plenary will analyze whether Minister André Mendonça will be able to judge the case on the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

On Wednesday (9), Zanin will make his debut on the plenary of the Supreme Court. A judgment on the constitutionality of the guarantees judge is expected.