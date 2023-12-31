In June, the former president was sentenced by the TSE to ineligibility for 8 years for abuse of political power

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), was selected to be the rapporteur of the resource defense of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that made him ineligible. The resource was distributed to Zanin on December 19th. The minister is the president's former lawyer Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – Bolsonaro’s biggest political rival. In June of this year, the TSE sentenced the former head of the Executive to ineligibility for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.