Minister voted to reject action that reports police violence suffered by indigenous people; had the same understanding as ministers appointed by Bolsonaro

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), was again the target of criticism by supporters of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) due to their votes in Court judgments.

This time, Zanin voted to reject a lawsuit filed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) which reports violence suffered by indigenous people of the Guarani and Kaiowá ethnic groups by the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The fact most indicated by internet users on social networks is that the minister appointed by Lula had the same understanding in the trial as the 2 ministers appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL): Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

The criticisms of the new minister are repeated less than a week after his vote in the judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession. Zanin isolated himself from the other ministers and voted against decriminalization because he understood that the change would aggravate the public health problem caused by narcotics. The understanding was contrary to what the president’s supporters expected.

In a new criticism of the minister, influencer Felipe Neto stated in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) that Zanin’s vote is “unbelievable” and shows that the magistrate has similar ideas to the former president’s nominees.

Here are other comments on the minister’s vote on social media: