Former STF minister said that lawyer had a victory that he, Marco Aurélio, “did not believe” in Lula’s processes

Former STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Marco Aurélio Mello said that lawyer Cristiano Zanin, nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court, is a “Militant Advocate”. He made a statement in an interview with GloboNews this Saturday (3.jun.2023). “He is a militant lawyer. Including, he is a lawyer who achieved a victory that I did not believe ”said Aurélio in reference to the processes in which Zanin acted in defense of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).