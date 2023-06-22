Lula’s former lawyer received criticism when he was nominated for his proximity to the president, but he got around the situation by visiting senators

Former President’s Advocate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and new minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Cristiano Zanin, got 11 more votes than André Mendonça, and 1 more vote than Nunes Marques, court ministers appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Zanin was approved by 58 votes in plenary of the Senate. 41 votes were needed for approval. In Bolsonaro’s 1st nomination to the STF, Nunes Marques was approved by 57 votes in favor and 10 against in October 2020.

The nomination of André Mendonça was made more difficult by the Senate. The president of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice), Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), held the sabbath for 141 days. He was approved by senators by 47 votes in favor to 32 against.

Zanin was Lula’s lawyer and responsible for the annulment of processes that allowed the president to run in the 2022 elections. Upon being appointed, the new minister was criticized for his proximity to the chief executive. He got around the situation by visiting senators’ offices, including opposition ones.

WHO IS ZANIN

Essential character for President Lula run for election in 2022, Cristiano Zaninaged 47, was appointed to the vacancy in the stf opened after the minister’s retirement Ricardo Lewandowskion April 11.

In 2020, Zanin filed with the STF the request for habeas corpus which led to annulment of convictions against the president. During the trial, most justices agreed with the defense’s arguments that the accusations no should have been analyzed by the former federal judge in Paraná Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), until then responsible for the convictions. Today, Moro is a senator of the Republic. The Court ordered that the cases be transferred to the Federal Court in Brasilia.

Born in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, on November 15, 1975, Zanin will be able to stay in the STF until November 15, 2050, when he will have to retire compulsorily when he turns 75.

Since 2013, Zanin and his wife, lawyer Valeska Teixeira Zanin Martins, have defended Lula. The couple are partners in the office Zanin Martins. Graduated in law by PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) in 1999, the lawyer specializes in corporate and criminal litigation (a legal dispute established after the defendant contests what was presented in the action), both national and transnational.

Zanin and Valeska live in the Jardins region of São Paulo. The law firm they run is in the same neighborhood within easy walking distance.

The now minister appointed to the Supreme Court was a professor of civil law and civil procedural law at the Fadisp (Autonomous Faculty of Law). He is a member of IAB (Institute of Brazilian Lawyers), from the AASP (Association of Lawyers of São Paulo) and the IBA (International Bar Association). He is also an effective member of the Iasp (Institute of Lawyers of São Paulo) and founding member of IBDEE (Brazilian Institute of Business Law and Ethics). He is co-founder of Lawfare Institute.