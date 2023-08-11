admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/10/2023 – 21:21

Recently sworn in as Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Cristiano Zanin, made his first statement in the Plenary of the Maximum Court this Thursday, 10, in the judgment on the figure of the guarantee judge. For him, who defended former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the model of a judge responsible only for conducting investigations ‘could effectively change the course of Brazilian justice’.

“By guaranteeing the possibility of impartial and independent trials, the penal system is potentially fairer. The impartiality of the judge is the supreme principle of the criminal procedure, essential for the application of guarantees”, he stressed. He advocates that the institute be ‘mandatory implemented’ in all courts in the country.

The STF minister gave a message to today’s senator Sérgio Moro, former judge of Operation Lava Jato. Without mentioning Moro’s name, the reference to the judge’s impartiality ended up needling the former magistrate. In defense of former president Lula, Zanin had a historic clash with the holder of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba. Accepting the arguments of Zanin, then the PT’s lawyer, the STF recognized Moro’s partiality in the conduct of proceedings against the Chief Executive.

Zanin’s first manifestation at the High Court takes place in one of the main judgments of the year, on a topic that generated a series of debates among actors in the justice system. The discussion on the validity of the guarantee judge’s model was resumed in June, after three years of interruption.

The Supreme Court already has three manifestations on the subject: that of the rapporteur Luiz Fux, so that the implementation of the figure of the judge of guarantees is optional; that of minister Dias Toffoli, who endorses the model created by the anti-crime law, but extends the deadline for its implementation; and that of Cristiano Zanin, in a similar sense to that of Toffoli, but advancing in some points – such as the indication that the model should also be applied to jury trials.

The STF is once again debating not only the figure of the guarantee judge, but other topics of the anti-crime law, such as non-prosecution agreements and the automatic release of prisoners.

In the vote read in June, Fux defended the possibility of holding a court hearing by videoconference – a point criticized by civil society entities. The rapporteur still did not consider the automatic relaxation of arrests reasonable if the investigation is not completed after the 15-day extension.