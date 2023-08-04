Invitation to the celebration was disputed in Brasilia; cost R$ 500 for those who were invited

At least 6 ministers from the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and another 4 from the Esplanada of the Lula government participated in the dinner in celebration of Cristiano Zanin’s inauguration at the Court. It was held on the night of Thursday (3.Aug.2023) in an event space in the Setor de Clubes Esportivos Sul, in Brasília.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), defended by Zanin in Lava Jato, was not.

Here are the ministers of the STF who were:

Alexandre de Moraes ;

; André Mendonça ;

; toffoli days ;

; Gilmar Mendes ;

; Nunes Marques ;

; Roberto Barroso.



Poder360 – 3.Aug.2023 From left to right, ministers Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli at Zanin’s dinner

Here are the ministers of the Lula government who were:

Anielle frank Minister of Racial Equality;

Minister of Racial Equality; Esther dweck Minister of Management and Innovation;

Minister of Management and Innovation; Luiz Marine Minister of Labour;

Minister of Labour; Vinicius de CarvalhoMinister of the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União).

BRL 500 INVITATION

The invitation to Zanin’s dinner was the subject of disputes in Brasília.

It cost R$500 for those who were invited.

The search for invitations was intense. Judges and politicians were the main stakeholders, according to people who worked on organizing the event.



Poder360 – 3.Aug.2023 On the left image, the Zanin party buffet, and on the right, the evening menu

The party’s menu included salad, chicken, filet mignon medallions, risotto, rice and vegetables. Miolo Reserva wine (Campanha Meridional-RS) and sparkling wine Casa Valduga were served.

Although the menu contains shrimp, the Power360 found out that the minister had asked that the party’s food not contain seafood, as Zanin would be allergic. The dessert menu had 6 sweet options.