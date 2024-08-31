Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 21:14

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied this Friday, 30, unblocking the bank accounts of Starlink, Elon Musk’s company specialized in satellite internet, frozen for the payment of fines imposed on X, which also belongs to the billionaire.

The company filed a writ of mandamus with the STF, claiming that it was surprised by the decision because it was not part of the proceedings involving X. It also argued that Alexandre de Moraes did not present a “plausible justification” for blocking the company’s accounts and that the decision, in practice, prevents it from carrying out its commercial activity in Brazil.

The merits of the appeal were not analyzed. In his decision, Zanin considered that there was no flagrant illegality that would justify external intervention in the process. For the minister, Moraes’ decision was duly substantiated.

Starlink’s accounts were preventively blocked after X closed its office in Brazil amid friction with Alexandre de Moraes over court orders to suspend profiles on the social network. This was the way the minister found to ensure payment of part of the fines, which exceed R$18 million.

As shown by the StateAlexandre de Moraes has the support of his colleagues to discipline platforms that refuse to comply with court orders, such as X. The court assesses – and this is a perception of the majority of the court – that the STF cannot admit threats of non-compliance with decisions issued by ministers and by the Brazilian Justice system in general.