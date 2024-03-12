Rio's government and city hall carried out operations on the shores to avoid trawling; PGE-RJ pointed out possible “doubts” in the agreement

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), blocked an appeal by the PGE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Attorney General's Office) to review the determination prohibiting the seizure “preventive” of minors. The decision was published on Friday (March 8, 2024). Here's the complete (PDF – 125 kB).

In February, the STF signed an agreement with the government and city hall of Rio that prohibited the arrest of minors without a warrant or in the act. The decision follows a determination by judge Lysia Maria Mesquita, from the 1st Court of Children, Youth and Elderly in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

In the appeal, PGE-RJ said that there could be doubts about the terms of the agreement and asked for a review of the proposal signed between the parties. Zanin, however, said that the prosecutor's office works to reduce the role of the specialized court.

“Therefore, there is no point of darkness that could be deserve clarification. Thus, I observe that under the pretext of making up for an omission, the plaintiff has the purpose of reducing the field of action of the specialized court, which will be responsible for resolving specific issues that arise as a result of the execution of the agreement.“, says Zanin.

The city hall and government of Rio de Janeiro carry out operations on the shores of the beaches annually to prevent trawlers. However, security forces have autonomy to detain minors.

In December, the Rio de Janeiro Court accepted a request from the Public Ministry to block unjustified approaches. The understanding was followed by the PGR (Attorney General's Office).

O Power360 sought the government and city hall of Rio de Janeiro to comment on the decision, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.